Northwest storm brings heavy rains, flooding concerns

SEATTLE (AP) — A storm that has brought record rainfall to the Northwest has prompted flood warnings and caused some power outages.

In Washington state flood warnings were posted Friday morning for the Tolt, Newakum and Skokomish Rivers and flood watches were in effect for other rivers.

Seattle broke a daily rainfall record on Thursday with 1.32 inches of rain.

In Oregon some power outages were reported with winds up to 45 mph.