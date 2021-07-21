Northam urges but won't require continued masking in schools

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The administration of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued new guidance Wednesday on COVID-19 prevention measures for the upcoming school year, urging but not requiring continued masking in many circumstances.
With a statewide public health order that had mandated masking in schools coming to an end Sunday, school divisions will have the ability to implement local policies “based on community level conditions and public health recommendations,” the Democratic administration said in a news release.