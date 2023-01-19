North Korea sustains high defense spending with new budget

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament has passed a budget that sustains a high level of defense spending despite economic troubles as leader Kim Jong Un pushes for an aggressive expansion of his nuclear arsenal amid stalled diplomacy.
State media reports indicated Kim didn't attend the Supreme People's Assembly’s two-day session that ended Wednesday. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency didn't mention any comments by assembly members toward the United States or South Korea in its report of the meetings on Thursday.