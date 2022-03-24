Skip to main content
News

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom, attends at a meeting of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea on Feb. 28, 2022. South Korea said North Korea fires projectile toward sea Thursday, March 24. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least one suspected ballistic missile toward the sea Thursday, its neighbors' militaries said, apparently extending its barrage of weapons tests that may culminate with a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon involved in the launch was ballistic or how far it flew. Japan's Prime Minster's Office Defense Ministry said the North fired a possible ballistic missile.

It was North Korea’s 12th round of weapons launches this year and came after it fired suspected artillery pieces into the sea on Sunday. Experts say the North’s unusually fast pace in testing activity underscore its dual goal of advancing its weaponry and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations.

The North conducted two medium-range tests from near its capital area in recent weeks that the U.S. and South Korean militaries later assessed as involving components of the North’s largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, which they said could be tested at full range soon.