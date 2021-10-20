North Korea says its sub-launched missile didn't target US KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 10:10 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea hit back at U.S. criticism over its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightfully exercising its rights for self-defense and that the weapon doesn’t specifically target the United States.
The comments by an unidentified spokesperson of the North’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday came as the U.N. Security Council was set to hold an emergency closed-door meeting over the launch at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom.