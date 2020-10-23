North Dakota says it resolved COVID-19 notification backlog

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Heath officials in North Dakota said they have resolved a backlog of notifying more than 800 people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The backlog, which was due to a recent sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, was resolved through changes to the state's contact tracing process, officials announced Thursday.

“We appreciate the patience of North Dakotans and are grateful for the expertise and hard work of our case investigation team,” said Kirby Kruger, disease control director. “Case investigation and contact tracing are two tools, but what allows them to be effective is the active participation of individuals and communities in taking steps to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The North Dakota Department of Health expects the change in contact tracing to be temporary. As part of the new process, public health officials will no longer reach out to close contacts of individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Instead, those testing positive will be instructed to self-notify their close contacts.

Contact tracing remains unchanged for health care settings, schools and universities.

North Dakota reported a record number of new infections on Thursday, with 1,038 new cases of the virus and nine new deaths. The statewide death toll from the virus is 431.