North Dakota's top prison official resigning after 15 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s top prison administrator is resigning to take a job in the private sector, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

Leann Bertsch is stepping down as head of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on July 31. Dave Krabbenhoft, the agency’s head of administration, will serve as interim director.

Burgum said Bertsch has taken an executive position at Utah-based Management & Training Corp., which operates private correctional facilities and federal Job Corps centers.

Former Gov. John Hoeven appointed Bertsch as state labor commissioner in 2004 and to head the corrections agency a year later. Bertsch, before she took over as labor commissioner, was an assistant Burleigh County state’s attorney.

The state’s prison system has more than 1,500 inmates, and more than 7,000 people on parole or probation. The agency has a two-year budget of $272 million and more than 900 full-time employees.

Bertsch is paid $165,800 annually, an increase from her $70,000 salary when she was hired 15 years ago.

Krabbenhoft has worked in state government since 1985 at various agencies. He will be paid $144,300 as interim director.