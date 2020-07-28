North Dakota hits grim milestone of 100 coronavirus deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported a new COVID-19 death, raising the state’s death toll from the coronavirus to 100.

The latest confirmed death was a McKenzie County woman in her 20s with no underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health said.

Health officials on Tuesday also reported 157 new coronavirus infections. That raises the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 6,141.

The state's first death attributed to the coronavirus was in March.

Health officials in Washington, D.C., on Monday placed North Dakota on a list of high-risk coronavirus states. The designation comes as active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reached a new high. Active cases on Tuesday rose to 1,084, which is 26 more than Monday's high.

The number of North Dakota patients currently hospitalized was 35 on Tuesday, down eight from Monday. There were 128 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number to 4,957 since the pandemic began.

