North Dakota COVID-19 cases continue rise; no new deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Thursday confirmed 12 more cases of the coronavirus, three weeks after the state's first positive test of COVID-19.

The North Dakota Health Department reported a total of 159 cases in the state.

North Dakota has reported three deaths, though none on Thursday. All victims were elderly and had underlying health conditions.

The state has tested a total of 4,980 people. Officials said 28 people are hospitalized, up two from Wednesday.

Six of the new cases are in Cass County, bringing to 43 the number of cases in the county that includes Fargo. Burleigh County, which includes Bismarck, had a total of 32 cases, but none reported Thursday.

The coronavirus is present in 23 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.

