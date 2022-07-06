North Carolina woman pleads guilty to healthcare fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman who controlled two healthcare companies pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges resulting from a scheme in which she collected $17 million after the companies billed Medicare for medical equipment it never delivered, a prosecutor said.

Tanya Parrish Grant, 51, of Raleigh carried out her scheme through her companies, which provided back, shoulder, knee, and wrist braces and other equipment to Medicare beneficiaries, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.