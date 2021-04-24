North Carolina to resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials are recommending that healthcare providers in the state resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following a safety review by federal agencies.

Earlier this month, a pause was placed on the vaccine after reports of six cases of a rare type of blood clot in people who received the one-dose vaccine. During the pause, nine additional cases were identified, resulting in 15 total cases among more than eight million doses given in the U.S All of the cases occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59.