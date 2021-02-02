North Carolina man wanted in shooting death turns himself in

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) — A man who was wanted in a fatal weekend shooting has turned himself in, a North Carolina sheriff's office said.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that detectives served a warrant on Rashawn Shareef Pridgen, 34, in connection with the shooting death of Jalen Jamal Johnson, 27, of Grifton on Sunday. The shooting, which occurred in La Grange on Sunday, was the result of an argument inside a residence which continued outside after the two were initially separated, Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said.