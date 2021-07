CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was arrested and charged by police early Monday in a fatal hit-and-run in which speed and alcohol appeared to be factors, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that Rinnell Curry, 33, was killed on Sunday after being struck by a car on a street in west Charlotte. According to police, Curry was standing in the road away from her vehicle when she was hit.