North Carolina jail officer accused of fighting inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jail officer has been arrested and fired after picking a fight with an inmate who threw a cup at him, according to the sheriff's office.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said Thursday that Darryl Shavers, the fired officer, had been arguing with the inmate, who then threw an empty paper cup at Shavers, The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.

McFadden said Shavers, 33, then initiated physical contact with the inmate, and while there were no additional details of the confrontation on Aug. 20, the sheriff called Shavers’ conduct “deeply disappointing.”

In addition, the sheriff's office said in a news release that Shavers’ written report about his “application of force” omitted details of the incident that were “clearly captured on video.”

Shavers, who had worked for the sheriff’s office since June 5, 2019, was arrested on a charged of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury.

He was fired on Thursday, but online records indicate he had not yet been jailed as of Thursday afternoon. There was no word on the condition of the inmate involved.