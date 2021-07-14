North Carolina Republicans move to limit classroom race talk

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republicans are advancing legislation to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial concepts inside the classroom, according to the state's most powerful senator.
GOP Senate leader Phil Berger will move forward with legislation as Republicans across the country seek to counter their understanding of “ critical race theory,” a framework legal scholars developed in 1970s and 1980s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions, maintaining the dominance of white people in society.