Noem's push for scholarship endowment gains lawmaker support

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to send $50 million towards a needs-based scholarship endowment cleared its first test in the Legislature Monday.

South Dakota is the only state without a significant scholarship endowment for low-income students, but Noem is trying to create a $200 million fund by combining the state funds with $150 million from private donors. Lawmakers have an extraordinary amount of one-time funds after the state offset pandemic-related expenses with federal relief money.