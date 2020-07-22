Noem meets with Pence, senior Trump officials on DC trip

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem met with senior members of President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

The Republican governor discussed the response to the coronavirus pandemic with Secretary of Health Alex Azar, according to the governor's spokesman Ian Fury. He said they discussed how a vaccine for COVID-19 could be distributed. Noem was also scheduled to meet with Vice President Mike Pence in the afternoon.

Fury said that Noem planned to meet with several other members of the president's team during her trip, but a meeting with Trump was not scheduled.

Noem has seen her national profile rise among conservatives as she took a hands-off approach to the pandemic, avoiding orders for lockdowns or business closures. The governor's pursuit of a national spotlight has led to speculation that she has political ambitions beyond South Dakota, but she has said she is content to remain in her home state.