Noem, criticized for remarks, passes on 2 media sessions

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Facing criticism for falsely accusing two Democrats who won Georgia’s Senate election of being communists, Gov. Kristi Noem has been avoiding taking direct questions from reporters in South Dakota.
The Republican governor said she would not be talking to reporters after Tuesday's State of the State speech, and she cancelled a planned news conference on Monday. Noem, who held news conferences after her State of the State speeches each of the last two years, has been less accessible this week just as the Republican Party faces a reckoning over the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.