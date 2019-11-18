No more weekend closures for Southern California freeway

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Repairs have been completed on a major Los Angeles-area freeway that was closed 15 weekends in a row over the past four months.

The California Department of Transportation says Monday that a $134 million pavement repair project on State Route 60 was finished early Monday.

The eastbound lanes were closed starting in July for eight weekends, followed by westbound closures the next seven weekends.

Caltrans will undertake another project this fall to replace bridge structures.

The combination of the two along with other interchange projects has been dubbed the “60 swarm.”

The closures sparked comparisons to “Carmageddon,” a 2011 freeway bridge demolition that many feared would be a traffic nightmare. Carmageddon blocked vital Interstate 405 for 55 hours.