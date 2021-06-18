No charges filed against Michigan official who flashed rifle

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's attorney general said Friday she would not file charges against a county commissioner who displayed a rifle during a livestreamed meeting, an incident some described as illustrating racial and cultural tensions in the Lake Michigan resort area.
Ronald Clous, vice chairman of the Grand Traverse County Board, showed the weapon on camera Jan. 20 as a citizen on the phone was complaining about a decision to allow two members of the far-right Proud Boys to speak at an earlier meeting.