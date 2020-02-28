No Wilton property transfers this week

After a strong start in January in Wilton for property transfers, there's been a slowdown in February.

There were no (zero) real estate sales recorded on the Wilton land records from Feb. 21 through Feb. 27.

This contrasts with the rate of transfers in the beginning of 2020.

From Jan. 3-Feb. 6, there were 25 property transfers.

There were just four more sales from Feb. 7-Feb. 27.

January/February 2020 Wilton property transfers

Feb. 21-Feb. 27: 0 property sales.

Feb. 14-Feb 20: 1 property sale.

Feb. 7-Feb. 13: 3 property sales.

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: 4 property sales.

Jan. 24 - Jan. 30: 4 property sales, one over $1 million.

Jan. 17-Jan. 23: 6 property sales.

Jan. 10-Jan. 16: 5 property sales, one for $1 million.

Jan. 3-Jan. 9: 6 property sales.