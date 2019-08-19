No. 4 Democrat in Congress wants impeachment inquiry

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The No. 4 Democrat in Congress has announced his support for moving forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

In a statement published Monday, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján accused Trump of actively encouraging Russian interference in U.S. elections and said an impeachment inquiry is needed to uncover facts and hold the president accountable.

Luján is running for an open U.S. Senate seat in 2020 as Sen. Tom Udall retires next year.

Rival Democratic primary election candidate and New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has emphasized her support for impeachment proceedings — even holding a live-broadcast reading of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Luján says Trump is jeopardizing U.S. democracy and national security by ignoring warnings about continued election interference.