The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Friday, July 30, through Thursday, Aug. 5.

464 Nod Hill Road: Paul Tevrow Sinclaire to Jody Kaye Rosen Trustee, $1,500,000

69 Catalpa Road: Jeffrey W. and Kristine L. Jarrett to BGRS Relocation Inc., $1,310,000

212 Thayer Pond Road: Dwight P. and Nevine F. Michaels to Jonathan and Carolyn Cayode Gorman, $875,000

51 Black Alder Lane: Thomas H. and Carolyn B. Storrier to Spencer and Kristen Robinson, $1,550,000

39 Grumman Avenue: Philip P. and Caitlin Hiatrides to David Aitchison and Agnes Puyraud, $805,000

85 Scarlet Oak Drive: Robert N. and Olinda P. Rouleau to David Scott Prebut and Susan Spencer, $1,530,000

76 Borglum Road: Michael J. Mistretta to Andreas Koutras Trustee, Etal, $1,590,000

84 Pine Ridge Road: Lynn and Paul Martines Jr. to Thomas J. Deloia, Trustee, Etal, $1,275,000

93 Westport Road: Sarah E. Pfisterer and Patrick A. Hilsabeck to Daniel Snyder and Meghan Anthony, $625,000

20 Banks Drive: Thomas and Natalia White III to Ryan Francis and Lyubov Dsouza, $1,625,000

114 Old Belden Hill Road, Norwalk/Wilton: Gary Guiser to Marek Stawinski, $1,670

94 Sturges Ridge Road: Ellen M. Judelson to Mary Beth McFadden and Shanon V. Levenherz, $2,550,000

68 Saint Johns Road: Bryan K. Breatty and Yibing Cai to Phillip and Caitlin Hiatrides, $1,150,000

11 Thistle Lane: David B. Weinberg and Donna J. Thompson to Oleksandr Ierenkov and Merziye Vadzhypova, $750,000

31 Village Walk: Jorge and Leda Mejia to Michael B. Mancusi, $300,000

651 Nod Hill Road: James D. and Ellen Elizabeth Utterback to Juan F. Conde, $925,000

17 Wilton Hills: Kaushal Ajitabh and Chetna Sharan to Adam D. Stolpen, $815,000

31 Chestnut Hill Road: Sharon and John Morin to Brianna Frey and Joseph Graef, $799,000

5 Deerfield Road: Anthony and Anthony P. Goncalves to Gregory Trautman and Adrianne Crawford, $1,495,000