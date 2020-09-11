Nine students from Wilton High School are National Merit semifinalists

Nine Wilton High School students have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program for 2021. Nine Wilton High School students have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program for 2021. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nine students from Wilton High School are National Merit semifinalists 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Eight Wilton High School seniors and one college freshman have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship program.

They and their tentative college majors are:

Zachary E. Abud — Biotechnology.

Connor S. Allen — Humanities.

Jack W. Hall — Chemistry.

Nathaniel S. Newcomer — Premedicine.

Sophia Ramirez — Creative Writing.

Adarsh P. Varghese — Neuroscience.

303 Bronwyn N. Walsh — Computer Science.

Nathan G. Wang — None listed.

Austin Xie — Undecided.

Ardash Varghese graduated in June with the Class of 2020, a year early.

The students are among 16,000 semifinalists named this week, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, including the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

Click here to receive the Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

These students were among 1.5 million high school juniors who entered the program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test ,which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

To become a finalist, a student and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application that includes their academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered next spring:

2,500 National Merit® $2,500 scholarships awarded on a state-representational basis.

About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations.

Approximately 4,100 college-sponsored awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.