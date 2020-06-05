Nine properties change hands in Wilton

47 Spoonwood Road, Wilton 47 Spoonwood Road, Wilton Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Nine properties change hands in Wilton 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WILTON —The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from May 27 through June 4.

47 Spoonwood Road: John and Ariel Laing to Jakob P. and Jennifer L. Sweeters, $780,000.

349 Mountain Road: William J. and Christina L. Cavagnaro II to Pilar Lopez and Pierce Roth, $662,000.

21 Old Wagon Road: Edward J. and Margaret P. McMurrer to Jason and Naomi Williams, $940,000.

21 Roxbury Lane: Jeffrey S. and Noreen Kane to David W. Doo and Amanda L. Dinsmore, $910,000.

209 Catalpa Road: Richard and Bonnie Schoonmaker to P. Krishnaswamy and P. Thasulu, $669,000.

77 Moriarty Drive: John and Clara Lombardi to Michael J. and Eileen J. Morley, $845,000.

99 Chicken Street: Alexander Richards and Josefine Allain to Elizabeth and Brent C. Skilton, $745,000.

143 Heather Lane: Suzanne L. Fraccaroli to Christopher J. Sheeran and Caitlen Cohane, $595,000.

56 Keelers Ridge Road: Iurii Bilyk and Olena Boichenko to Matthew J. and Danielle Klimchak, $800,000.

Click here to sign up for The Bulletin’s free electronic newsletter, Online Today.

pgay@wiltonbulletin.com