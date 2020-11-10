Nine new cases of COVID in Wilton; previously reported death was a state error

The number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Wilton, with nine new cases reported on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

WILTON — Wilton is continuing to see a steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Nine new cases were reported in Wilton by the Department of Public Health (DPH) on Nov. 9. That makes 53 new cases of COVID reported in Wilton in the past two weeks, 83 in the past 40 days.

The total death count in Wilton remains at 42 as of Nov. 6, after the state mistakenly reported a death in Wilton which was later assigned to another town.

Statewide, there have been 81,463 total cases of COVID, with 496 patients hospitalized for the virus, and 4,698 total deaths as of Nov. 5.

As a result of this uptick in cases, Wilton has been placed on “orange alert” status by the Department of Public Health, a designation given to municipalities with 10-14 new cases of COVID per day per 100,000 people.

Nearby towns also on “orange alert” include Ridgefield, Westport, New Canaan, Darien and Fairfield.

Norwalk, Stamford and Bridgeport are on “red alert,” the highest alert level with more than 15 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice is asking residents to avoid, stop, or reduce behaviors that are fueling the spread of the virus.

In a message on the town’s website, Vanderslice encouraged the wearing of masks, saying the town is stepping up mask wearing education and enforcement. She gave these parameters:

Masks are required at restaurants unless you are dining. Meaning they are required unless you are actually eating or drinking. If you are seated waiting for your meal to arrive or you are lingering at the table after your meal is eaten, you should be wearing a mask. If you meet someone for coffee and sit for an hour, you should be wearing a mask unless you are actually drinking the coffee.

For the same health reasons, you should wear masks for residential dining with members outside your immediate household.

Masks are required at weddings and other events held at commercial venues.

Masks are required any time you can’t maintain a minimum of six feet of social distance.

Marks are required when passing another individual even when biking or running. Wear a mask that is easy to pull up for the six feet before and after passing.

Visitors to the Norwalk River Valley Trail, and other town trails are now required to stay right and in single file when passing alongside another user on the trail, Vanderslice said. This applies whether walking, running or biking. She said new signs are being created.

