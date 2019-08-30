Nine Wilton homes sell this past week
The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.
183 Range Road: Jonna Berman Keefe to Timothy and Lisa Gibboney, $695,000.
195 New Canaan Road: Richard and Susan Hudson, et al to 21st Mortgage Corp. Trustee, $484,000. (Committee Deed)
183 Ridgefield Road: Pilar and Gregory King to Christopher and Marisa Rosado, $971,000.
19 Drum Hill Road: Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Trustee to Anthony Horvat, $560,000.
53 Pelham Lane: Kerry B. and Cecilia A. Gargano to Daniel C. and Jamie L. Negron, $595,535.
18 Sugarbush Court: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trustee to WK Remodeling LLC, $275,000.
181 Deer Run Road: Sarah and John Delia to Jack and Toby A. Brandon, $630,000.
60 Liberty Street: Anil & Manju Yadav to Danny and Lourdes Romero, $520,000.
22 Scribner Hill Road: Richard E. and Gina Katherine Chute to Andrew Barnett Ferguson, $580,000.