Nine Wilton homes sell this past week

138 Ridgefield Road, Wilton 138 Ridgefield Road, Wilton Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Nine Wilton homes sell this past week 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Aug. 23 through Aug. 29.

183 Range Road: Jonna Berman Keefe to Timothy and Lisa Gibboney, $695,000.

195 New Canaan Road: Richard and Susan Hudson, et al to 21st Mortgage Corp. Trustee, $484,000. (Committee Deed)

183 Ridgefield Road: Pilar and Gregory King to Christopher and Marisa Rosado, $971,000.

19 Drum Hill Road: Wells Fargo Bank, NA, Trustee to Anthony Horvat, $560,000.

53 Pelham Lane: Kerry B. and Cecilia A. Gargano to Daniel C. and Jamie L. Negron, $595,535.

18 Sugarbush Court: Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trustee to WK Remodeling LLC, $275,000.

181 Deer Run Road: Sarah and John Delia to Jack and Toby A. Brandon, $630,000.

60 Liberty Street: Anil & Manju Yadav to Danny and Lourdes Romero, $520,000.

22 Scribner Hill Road: Richard E. and Gina Katherine Chute to Andrew Barnett Ferguson, $580,000.