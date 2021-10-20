Nigerian police fire tear gas at anniversary of protest CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 12:58 p.m.
1 of12 Policemen dispersed protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Policemen disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Policemen disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Policemen disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Policemen disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Policemen disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Policemen disperse protesters with tear gas following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A protester is detained by police officers following a demonstration at Lekki Toll plaza in Lagos Nigeria Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against police brutality on Wednesday. One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police officers fired tear gas at protesters in Lagos, the country's largest city, as they tried to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating against alleged police brutality on Wednesday.
One year ago, thousands marched in Nigeria for the #EndSARS movement to protest the activities of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit accused of police brutality.