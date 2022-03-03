Nigerian man sentenced for stealing checks, credit cards

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Nigerian national has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for his part in a mail fraud scheme in which he and another man stole bank checks and credit and debit cards and conducted transactions based on what they stole, a federal prosecutor in Maryland said.

U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release on Wednesday that a judge sentenced Samson A. Oguntuyi, 29, of Atlanta to 54 months, followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and mail fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.