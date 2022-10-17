Next step for Elizabeth Holmes: Bid for a new trial

On Monday, disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will play one of her last cards to avoid a prison sentence when a federal judge questions a key prosecution witness who expressed post-trial regrets about testimony that helped convince a jury to convict her for investor fraud.

That witness, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff, made an uninvited visit to Holmes' Silicon Valley home in August. While he didn't speak to Holmes directly, Rosendorff told her partner William Evans that “he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everyone look bad” and felt “he had done something wrong,” according to court documents.