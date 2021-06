WILTON — Two of the town’s most prominent recreational undertakings are taking major steps forward, according to Parks and Recreation Director Steve Pierce.

The second phase of the Wilton High School track replacement project will begin June 21, and the Boston-based sports infrastructure consulting agency Stantec will start its feasibility study for a domed indoor field house next week, Pierce said at the department’s June 9 meeting.

The second phase of the track replacement includes the laying of the new track and allowing for the material to set before reopening the area to the public.

Wilton High’s Veterans Memorial Stadium will be closed to the public starting on June 21 until July 16. Pierce said there will be monitors to enforce that the track is not tampered with.

“The surface they are putting down takes a while to (lay),” Pierce said, adding that “someone who walks over it may leave an imprint” causing the process to have to start over again.

The project’s first phase began back in March, which consisted of ripping up the old Wilton track and replacing the asphalt surface underneath.

In total, the project was budgeted for $973,300 and is being paid for with money allotted from a town bond sale, according to a news release sent out by First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice in March.

Phase two’s start date was strategically set for after Wilton High seniors step off of Veterans Memorial Stadium for the final time during the outdoor graduation on June 12.

Weather permitting, the stadium should hit its scheduled mid-July reopening date and Pierce said the town will be able to enjoy its new facility.

“If the community could just bear with us for three weeks,” Pierce said.

Additoinally, after deliberation on the matter for much of the year, the Boston-based sports infrastructure consulting agency Stantec should start its feasibility study next week for a domed indoor field house.

“The town had submitted to them last week a terms of agreement,” Pierce said, adding that the initial process is very similar to that of the Wilton High School track replacement project’s early days as well.

He said the town is expecting a signature on the contract early next week. The study, Pierce believed, would then start without delay and could last up to 10 weeks.

The town will be setting up meetings with the consulting group, communicating preferences for what it would like to go inside the domed structure. At prior meetings, a full-size turf soccer field and at least one full-size basketball court have been repeated as what the town hopes to achieve.

Earlier this year, Wilton residents J.R. Sherman and Scott Lawrence pitched to the Board of Selectmen the idea that this project could be beneficial to the town’s economy as well, by attracting teams from other areas to rent practice time and play in tournaments at the proposed sports complex.

Pierce said Stantec will provide studies into all of the project components, including need for electrical, natural gas and parking studies.