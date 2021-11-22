Newsom names energy adviser as state's top utility regulator

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has named his senior adviser on energy policy as the next president of the powerful state body that regulates utilities.
Alice Reynolds is set to lead the five-member California Public Utilities Commission beginning Dec. 31, taking over a job that includes oversight of Pacific Gas & Electric and other electric utilities as they grapple with wildfire safety and the use of intentional power shutoffs to prevent blazes in the nation's most populous state. Her appointment requires confirmation from the state Senate, but that's often a formality that comes after the person is already in the job.