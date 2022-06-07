Newsom expected to cruise to victory in California primary

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Less than a year after handily beating back a recall effort, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot in Tuesday's primary where the focus this time won't be on if he wins, but by how much.
Republicans failed to recruit a candidate who can come close to him on name recognition and fundraising. But in a race with 26 candidates on the ballot — and an expected low turnout at a time when California voters are upset with high gas prices and inflation, rampant homelessness and rising crime — Newsom might have trouble reaching the 62% who voted against recalling him.