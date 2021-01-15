Mississippi officials expect 37,000 vaccine doses next week

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that he is expecting about 37,000 first doses of coronavirus vaccine to arrive in next week, which will help bolster the state's supply after a surge in demand this week left the state with no available appointments at drive-thru vaccination sites.
Officials said all appointments were filled at the state's 18 drive-thru vaccination sites Wednesday, the day after Reeves announced that the state was making vaccinations available to anyone 65 and older or people of any age with underlying health conditions.