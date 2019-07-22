New toy store is opening in Wilton

A new toy store offering residents the opportunity to shop local is opening in Wilton.

The name of the new shop is Town Center Toys, and it is owned by Jennifer Fila, who has lived in Wilton with her husband for five years. They have two school-aged children.

The store is located at 5 River Road, and Fila is putting the finishing touches on it, expecting to open it for business within the next week.

The store will carry a large range of items, including toys and gifts for infants and fun items for middle schoolers. The selection includes small items for kids to buy, as well as presents and higher end toys and accessories.

“Being a resident of Wilton, I saw an opportunity as a family-friendly community to fill a void with what I felt would enhance the town,” Fila said. I want to offer a store that gives people the ability to shop local for gifts and also allows children to come in, explore and decide what catches their attention.”

Customer service is a major priority for Fila. “We will also offer complimentary gift wrapping, as well as personalized gift bag options for parties or events. There will be many brands people will be familiar with, but we will also be offering newer and more differentied items from lesser known brands,” she said.