New sentencing hearing for former Tennessee death row inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Family members of a slain woman and her daughter sat through a gruesome crime scene video that played in a Tennessee courtroom Monday — images of two blood-soaked bodies lying stabbed to death in awkward positions on the floor of their apartment, a knife resting next to the little girl’s foot.
Just feet away, the man convicted in the fatal stabbings 34 years ago, Pervis Payne, sat motionless as the footage showed the mother lying on her back and her daughter on her stomach, lifeless and awash in red.