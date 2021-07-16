New restrictions in Boundary Waters due to Canadian fires

ELY, Minn. (AP) — The Forest Service has announced new temporary travel restrictions in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness over concerns that large wildfires burning in Canada could spread across the border.

The new closures include travel, campsites and portages along and near Iron and Crooked lakes along the Canadian border north of Ely, as well as some smaller lakes north of Gun Lake. The new closures, which take effect Saturday and will remain in place for at least a week, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.