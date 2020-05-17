New nurse executive at VA Manchester Healthcare System

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System has named a new chief nurse executive.

Jennifer Fauci Winslow's prior leadership positions iinclude VA Manchester associate chief nurse of ambulatory and long-term care services; occupational health program manager; and patient safety manager.

Before her VA career, Winslow served as a lead provider in pain management, occupational health and primary care.

She also was a front-line traveling nurse and worked across the country in several different disciplines, including long-term care and critical care.