New logo marks Wilton Library’s 125th anniversary

Wilton Library's new logo — celebrating its 125th anniversary year — was designed by library trustee Sanford Stein and his design team.

WILTON — A fundraising Mother Goose tea party in 1894 helped lay the groundwork for what would become one of Wilton’s most important and enduring organizations — its library.

The beginning was humble. By May 1895 a group of people felt they had the wherewithal to launch the Wilton Library Association with 150 books that would be housed in the Wilton post office, with the postmaster doubling as librarian.

Today, 125 years later, that same library association now makes available more than 500,000 items in a modernist building in the heart of Wilton Center that also offers programs, services and technology only a science fiction writer could have imagined back then.

To kick off a year of celebration, the library unveiled its new logo that pays homage to the existing “W” design and also looks to the future. The design marries a palette of colors that takes cues from the changing seasons as viewed from within the building to the number 125, signifying the anniversary.

The refreshed logo was created specifically for the anniversary year by Wilton Library trustee Sanford Stein and his design team.

“We are so thankful to Sandy for putting a fresh look on our Wilton Library logo to help us celebrate this important milestone,” Executive Director Elaine Tai-Lauria said in a statement. “These are exciting times for the library and we’re particularly thrilled to have this vibrant new logo to help kick off all the festivities that are planned this year.”

The new logo will be on display in the form of an ice sculpture during the Wilton Winter Carnival on Sunday, Jan. 26. Events during the year will include ice cream socials, a “top books loved by the community” project, and the library’s March benefit.

The first program invites children to write their stories on “Why I Love Wilton Library, on Saturday, Jan. 25, Sunday, Jan. 26, and again on Feb. 22. Their thoughts and creative drawings will be permanently bound into a volume that will become part of the library’s collection.

Information: www.wiltonlibrary.org or 203-762-6334.