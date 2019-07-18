New liquor store proposed for Wilton shopping center

An empty space at the Gateway Shopping Center in Wilton may be getting a new tenant.

Hilltop Beverages, LLC, has applied for a special permit to operate a package store at 14 Danbury Road in the Gateway Shopping Center.

The liquor store would replace Mrs. Green’s Natural Market, which closed its doors a few years ago.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will formally accept the application at its meeting on Monday, July 22. After it is accepted, the commission will review the application and schedule a public hearing for it.