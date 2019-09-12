New liquor store coming to Wilton

A new package store has been approved for a shopping center in Wilton.

The Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special permit application for Hilltop Beverages, LLC of Stamford at its meeting on Monday, Sept. 9.

The permit allows for the establishment of a 3,350 square-foot package store in the Gateway Shopping Center located at 14 Danbury Road, near the Norwalk border.

The store would replace Mrs. Green’s Natural Market, which closed its doors several years ago.

While liquor stores have come and gone in the past few years in Wilton, at present there is just one operating package store in town — Ancona’s Wine & Liquors, located in the Stop & Shop Plaza at 5 River Road in Wilton Center.

About nine years ago, a special permit was approved for Wilton Wines and Spirits, LLC, for property at 941 Danbury Road in the Georgetown section of Wilton.

But, a package store never opened there, according to Zoning Enforcement Officer Timothy Bunting.

However, a zoning permit was recently issued for that property, Bunting said, so a package store could open there in the future.

In approving the special permit for Hilltop, Planning and Zoning issued a number of conditions:

The applicant must obtain zoning, sign, and building permits, and licenses as required by law.

Physical improvements detailed in the applicant’s site plan must be completed within five years of the permit’s approval.

Refrigeration compressors and mechanical equipment need to be located on the roof or behind the building so as not to interfere with vehicular traffic, and need to be screened to minimize visual impact.

Noise from equipment needs to comply with zoning noise standards.

Signage needs to be either non-illuminated or illuminated by means of external lighting only. No outdoor storage of any materials or products is allowed, including ice machines or bottle/can recycling containers.

