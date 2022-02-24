New lawsuit challenges end of vaccine mandate exemption

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — After losing their case in federal court, opponents of Connecticut's elimination of a long-standing religious exemption from childhood immunization requirements have filed a new challenge in state court seeking to restore the exception.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court by the groups We The Patriots USA and CT Freedom Alliance, as well as three parents of schoolchildren. It names as defendants the state departments of Education and Public Health, local school boards in Bethel, Glastonbury and Stamford, and other state agencies and officials.