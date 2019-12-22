New law seeks to reduce Montana's license plate designs

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana motorists might soon have fewer sponsored license plates to choose from to put on their vehicles.

The state Legislature in 2019 approved new rules to discontinue less popular specialized plates.

Right now, Montana offers 266 specialized plates. Proceeds from the sale of specialized plates go to charity.

Starting in 2020, Montana will discontinue specialized plates chosen by fewer than 400 drivers, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports.

One reason for reducing plate designs is to make plates easier for law enforcement officers to read, said Joann Loehr, vehicle services bureau chief at the Montana Motor Vehicle Division.

Another change to the law requires 75% of revenue from the plates to be spent in Montana.