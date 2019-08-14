New law allows federal trials in additional Arizona cities

Expanded federal court proceedings are now allowed in additional Arizona cities, a change officials say could make the court system more accessible.

President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan bill into law last week to allow U.S. District Court proceedings in Flagstaff and Yuma.

Federal law previously limited U.S. District Courts to Phoenix, Tucson, Prescott and Globe.

U.S. magistrate judges currently work in both Flagstaff and Yuma, but their duties are limited to pretrial hearings, minor criminal cases and some civil disputes.

Flagstaff and Yuma residents involved in felony cases usually had to travel to Phoenix or Tucson for proceedings.

Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans says the new law improves the accessibility of the federal court system.