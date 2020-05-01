New head prosecutors appointed in Fairfield, Stamford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Criminal Justice Commission on Friday announced the appointment of new top prosecutors for the Fairfield and Stamford-Norwalk judicial districts.

Joseph Corradino will succeed the retired John Smriga as state’s attorney for Fairfield. Paul Ferencek takes over in Stamford and Norwalk for Richard Colangelo Jr., who became Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney at the end of January.

Corradino is in his 30th year as a prosecutor and is currently a senior assistant state’s attorney in Bridgeport. Ferencek has spent almost 32 years with the Division of Criminal Justice, the last three as a supervisory prosecutor in Stamford.

The appointments were approved by the commission in meetings conducted by video conference on Tuesday and Thursday to interview candidates for both positions. In-person meetings and interviews were not allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was an extraordinary process, and I wish to thank the public and all who participated in this process for their patience and understanding," said Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald, who chairs the commission.