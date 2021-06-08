New faces enter fray as California recall slowly takes shape MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE, Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 6:49 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this June 3, 2021 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference outside a restaurant in San Francisco. Six weeks after California officials announced that Newsom would face an almost certain recall election, the contest remains framed by uncertainty even the date when it might take place is unclear. Eric Risberg/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, is interviewed on the Fox News Channel's "America's Newsroom" television program, in New York. Six weeks after California officials announced that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face an almost certain recall election, the contest remains framed by uncertainty, even the date when it might take place is unclear. Richard Drew/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - In this photo taken Monday, June 10, 2020, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Six weeks after California officials announced that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face an almost certain recall election, the contest remains framed by uncertainty, even the date when it might take place is unclear. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer speaks during a news conference in the San Pedro section of Los Angeles. Six weeks after California officials announced that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face an almost certain recall election, the contest remains framed by uncertainty, even the date when it might take place is unclear. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Six weeks after California officials announced that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom would face an almost certain recall election that could drive him from office, the contest continues to be roiled by uncertainty and questions – even the date when it might take place remains unclear.
The list of Republican challengers who have signaled an intention to enter the race is about to top 20, though no consensus front-runner has emerged. State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley this week became the latest to announce he is considering stepping in.
Written By
MICHAEL R. BLOOD and KATHLEEN RONAYNE