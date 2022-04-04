New congressional map to get Maryland governor's approval BRIAN WITTE, Associated Press April 4, 2022 Updated: April 4, 2022 1:29 p.m.
FILE - Amanda SubbaRao holds a sign calling for "Fair Maps" during a rally in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 8, 2021. Maryland lawmakers who produced the first congressional map drawn by Democrats to be struck down this redistricting cycle will vote on a new map this week, a spokesman for a legislative leader said Monday, March 28, 2022.
FILE - Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan shows a copy of the redrawn congressional map approved by the General Assembly, right, that is crossed out in red, during a news conference where he announced his veto of the plan, on Dec. 9, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. A Maryland judge ruled Friday, March 25, 2022, that the state's new congressional map is unconstitutional, preventing the map from taking effect. Judge Lynne Battaglia issued the ruling after a trial last week in which Republican lawmakers contended that Maryland's congressional map approved by the General Assembly in December violates the constitution by drawing districts that favor Democrats, who control the legislature.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will approve a new congressional map Monday, his office said, after a judge struck down a previous map and supporters of the original withdrew their appeals of that decision.
“In light of this development, this afternoon, Governor Hogan will sign the new congressional map into law,” the governor's office said.