New brewpub proposed at Wilton-Norwalk border

3
Wilton and Norwalk residents may soon be lugging a refillable growler on Danbury Road as a new brewpub has been proposed at a property sitting on the border of the suburban municipality and shoreline city.
The two-story building sitting at 4 Danbury Road, originally built in 1900, has been used primarily as a bank and most recently as a Wells Fargo branch. On June 28, a proposal by Dave Guda, owner of DWG Properties, LLC, along with architect Pierre-Christian Frye and attorney Liz Suchy was presented to the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission for approval for the land use.