New York strengthens animal welfare rules for pet dealers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Commercial pet dealers will have to comply with new regulations in New York state intended to improve the living conditions of companion animals.

The new rules were signed into law Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

They include requirements that pet dealers clean animal enclosures daily, give pregnant or nursing dogs more space, and provide regular veterinary care.

Small-scale, residential breeders or non-profit animal shelters wouldn't have to comply with the new rules.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says anyone seeking to profit from the sale of animals should adhere to basic standards.

The new standards go into effect in 90 days.