New York offers drive-through COVID-19 tests to address lag

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York opened its first drive-through coronavirus testing center Friday in a hard-hit suburb, aiming to overcome a lag in testing Gov. Andrew Cuomo called a crisis.

The six-lane testing center will initially handle 200 people a day, with priority given to residents of New Rochelle, which has been at the center of a cluster of virus cases. Cuomo said allowing people to be tested from their cars is safer and faster.

“We do have a crisis in testing,” Cuomo said during a visit to the center. “We’re not up to scale.”

New York has 325 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with 148 of them in New Rochelle and Westchester County.

Complaints about a logjam in testing have grown louder as the outbreak spreads. Cuomo has blamed the federal government and lobbied for approval to conduct tests in state and private labs.